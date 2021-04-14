The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Teases Some Potentially Big Cameos

The Black Adam cast continues to grow, as does Netflix’s Midnight Club adaptation. Get a look at Apple’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash and Supergirl. Spoilers now!

Slumber Party Massacre

Deadline reports Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie) is attached to direct a remake of The Slumber Party Massacre for Syfy. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels are attached to star.

Black Adam

Deadline also reports stand-up comedian Mo Amer has joined the cast of DC’s Black Adam in a currently undisclosed role.

An Epic Timeline of the Rock Willing DC’s Black Adam Into Existence In just a few weeks, Dwayne Johnson will finally roll cameras on his DC movie, Black Adam. That statement seems almost unbelievable — because if you can believe it, the actor and the role have been inseparable for over a decade. In that time, Johnson has taken great pleasure in... Read more

Nanny

Stay Gold Features and Topic Studios have teamed to produce Nanny, a horror film written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu. The story is said to follow Aisha, “an undocumented nanny caring for a privileged child on the Upper East Side of New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in West Africa, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the American Dream she’s painstakingly pieced together.” [Deadline]

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting states it has exclusively learned “there are not only multiple versions” of the new Scream film’s screenplay, “but also the [finished] movie” itself, “with the purpose to obfuscate fans who want to spoil the final product.”

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Netflix has released a new clip from its latest animated feature, Arlo the Alligator Boy.

Unearth

Adrienne Barbeau and Marc Blucas release an ancient evil after allowing a gas company to frack their land in the trailer for Unearth, opening this Earth Day.

Just Beyond

According to Deadline, McKenna Grace and Lexi Underwood will star in separate episodes of the upcoming R.L. Stine anthology series directed by Marc Webb. Nasim Pedrad is additionally attached to co-star.

The Midnight Club

Iman Benson, Larsen Thompson, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, and the Cigarette-Smoking Man, himself, William B. Davis have joined the cast of Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club adaptation, all in undisclosed roles. [Deadline]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Heaping, hefting grains of salt that not even a vibranium shield could stop the flow of at the ready! During a recent interview with BBC 1 Radio — (via The Direct) — Wyatt Russell appears to have teased a potential appearance, in some form, of Chris Evans’ Captain America in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don’t think I’ve ‘shook his hand’ met him, but I think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody. But, I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, ‘Oh, wow.’

Meanwhile, Peter Sciretta took to the /Film podcast to tease “a big actor who hasn’t been named in the series … someone we didn’t know is going to be in the series and is an award-winning actor/actress” playing an “exciting Marvel Comics character” in this week’s fifth episode.

Lisey’s Story

Vanity Fair has new images from the Apple TV+ adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, and Jennifer Jason Leigh airing June 4. More at the link.

Photo: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

The Flash

Killer Frost goes to court in the trailer for the May 5 episode of The Flash.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Supergirl escapes the Phantom Zone in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Lost Souls.”

Debris

Finally, Finola rescues her dad from INFLUX in the trailer for “Spaceman” — next week’s episode of Debris.

Banner art by Jim Cook