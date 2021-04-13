Telstra’s Knocked $150 off the iPhone 12, For a Limited Time

Released across October to December of last year, the iPhone 12 is the latest iteration of Apple’s long running smartphone series. Alongside the standard model, Apple also released the iPhone 12 mini, Pro and Pro Max.

While we wait for the eventual iPhone 13 release, you can currently snag a pretty good deal on the iPhone 12 series, courtesy of Telstra. The telco is running a promotion that will knock $150 off the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and $100 off all other iPhones in the range, like the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This is a flash sale, so these offers are only available until April 19.

You can see how the iPhone 12 series compare to one another, and check out a range of Telstra plans below:

What’s good about the iPhone 12 series?

If you’re an Apple loyalist, you probably already know what you’re in for with these phones. If you’ve been off the Apple train for awhile now and thinking about making the jump with your next phone purchase, the iPhone 12 series aren’t a bad option. All four phones come with the super snappy A14 chip, tucked under crisp OLED Super Retina XDR displays.

If you’re someone for who photo quality is a huge make or break factor, Gizmodo Australia’s review of the iPhone 12 Pro gave particular praise for the smartphone’s camera:

The true hero of this device is the camera. While iPhone cameras have been improving over the last couple of years, this is the first truly significant shift. It finally feels like Apple is catching up to its more robust competitors, such as Huawei, Oppo and Samsung.

If you’re still not sure which of the four to pick from, go with either the standard iPhone 12 or the Pro. The iPhone 12 mini has a somewhat disappointing battery life, while the Pro Max doesn’t really live up to its larger-than-life size.

If you just want the cold, hard specs for these iPhones, here they are:

iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max OS iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Dimensions 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 187 grams 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm, 226 grams CPU A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip Storage 64/128/256 GB 64/128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 128/256/512 GB Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display Connection 5G connectivity 5G connectivity 5G connectivity 5G connectivity Camera Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Triple rear: 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.0).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Triple rear: 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.2).

Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) Colours Black, white, red, blue and green Black, white, red, blue and green Silver, gold, graphite and pacific blue Silver, gold, graphite and pacific blue Water resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68

