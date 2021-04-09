The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Take Off With This NASA-Themed Casio G-Shock

April 10, 2021
g shock
watch
Photo: Casio
Casio watches range from the super-complex to the dead simple, and this homage to NASA trends to the latter. The watch, the G-Shock DW5600, basically just tells time, but, if you love the Space Shuttle or you’re a hypebeast, you’ll be telling time in style.

The watch commemorates the 40th anniversary of the first Space Shuttle launch on April 12, 1981, and features the ship’s identification code, STS-1, on the band. It also includes a few clever Easter Eggs for real space nuts.

From Casio’s release:

Design elements include a minimalist white dial with red NASA logo, stainless steel case back with an engraved silhouette of the shuttle, an American flag printed on the band loop and black ion-plated buckle. This timepiece arrives in custom packaging with an outer box which reflects STS-1 Mission statistics and an inner tin that depicts the mission’s 2-day orbit around the earth.

The best thing? According to Casio, the watch face shows a little “shuttle silhouette and the years 1981-2021″ when you activate the backlight. It also comes in a branded tin and box featuring a readout of the Shuttle’s take-off information.

This thing is definitely no smartwatch — the smartest thing it can do is chime an alarm — but it is a fun and fashionable way to commemorate a great moment in space travel history.

The limited-edition watch goes on sale on April 12 for $US140 ($183). Pre-sales start at 7:00:03 am EST, the moment the first Shuttle took off.

