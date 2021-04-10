Supergirl Is Gaining Another Magical DC Comics Imp

The CW is not playing around and is dominating the nerd news cycle this weekend. Supergirl is heading into the final stretch as the upcoming season six will be the show’s last, and actress Peta Sergeant (The Originals) is now a series regular.

Deadline states that Sergeant will play Nyxly, a quirky, fifth-dimensional Imp. Imps are a race of magical tricksters sprinkled throughout the DC multiverse and you may recall Mister Mxyzptlk already showed up on Supergirl in the form of Peter Gadiot in season two and Thomas Lennon in season five. In the comics, Nyxly’s backstory is quite tragic. She’s a dimension hopper who is constantly escaping death and watched her father die at the hands of fellow Imp Vyndktvx. On the show, the character will become friends with Kara (Melissa Benoist) and use her power to help. With the way season five ended, team soar needs all the help they can get.

Season five ended with the high-powered Brainiac ready to risk it all to get rid of Leviathan. Season six has him knocking on death’s door after trying to stop Lex Luthor from doing what Lex Luthor does. After Supergirl beats the crap out of Leviathan, she goes after Lex, who used the Obsidian platform to brainwash the world to his will. A lot to pack in toward the end for sure.

Sadly, the Berlanti/CW DCTV universe is losing one of its best shows, but things have run their course. However, I think we’re in for one of Supergirl’s best seasons. If you’re going to go out, why not go out with a BANG!