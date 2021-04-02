The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil Will Dig Even Deeper Into the Chiss’ Past

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 28 mins ago: April 3, 2021 at 1:34 am -
Filed to:ascendancy
creative worksdel rey booksdisneyfictiongrand admiral thrawnio9literaturelucasfilmspace warfare in fictionstar warsstar wars in other mediastar wars rebelsstar wars thrawnthrawntimothy zahn
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil Will Dig Even Deeper Into the Chiss’ Past
The cover of Thrawn Ascendency. (Image: Sarofsky/Lucasfilm)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

With author Timothy Zahn’s recent Thrawn novels, the titular Chiss strategist was brought back into the heart of the Star Wars franchise’s current canon that largely erased other parts of the expanded universe established prior to Disney acquiring the rights to Star Wars back in 2012. While his story may be long from over, Lucasfilm is ready to wrap up Zahn’s Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy with the announcement of Lesser Evil.

In addition to Thrawn’s appearance in Star Wars Rebels, Zahn’s Thrawn Ascendency series has also delved into the character’s distant past at a time when he was deeply involved in keeping the once-peaceful Chiss Ascendency together. StarWars.com announced Zahn’s Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil, and we’ll see the fissures developing between the Chiss Ascendency’s Nine Ruling Families threatening to plunge them all into utter chaos.

The cover of Thrawn Ascendency. (Image: Sarofsky/Lucasfilm) The cover of Thrawn Ascendency. (Image: Sarofsky/Lucasfilm)

As tensions and rivalries bring out the worst in the Nine Ruling Families who all have reason to be suspicious of one another, Thrawn alone understands that the key to saving the Chiss Ascendency is to look deeper into its origins and the First Ruling Family’s history that they’ve fought too hard to distance themselves from. What Thrawn discovers has every bit as much potential to topple the very society that he wants to maintain, but being the kind of person that he is, it’s a risk Thrawn’s willing to take.

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil hits stores November 16.

Chaos Rising Is a Fascinating, Inscrutably Alien Look Into One of Star Wars’ Most Mysterious Species

Chaos Rising Is a Fascinating, Inscrutably Alien Look Into One of Star Wars’ Most Mysterious Species

Star Wars races, by and large, aren’t really all that alien. The ones that are tend to be there more for background flavour, because the races we do spend time with are either humans, or just human-ish enough that what little we learn about their cultures already feels familiar. But...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.