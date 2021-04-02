Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil Will Dig Even Deeper Into the Chiss’ Past

With author Timothy Zahn’s recent Thrawn novels, the titular Chiss strategist was brought back into the heart of the Star Wars franchise’s current canon that largely erased other parts of the expanded universe established prior to Disney acquiring the rights to Star Wars back in 2012. While his story may be long from over, Lucasfilm is ready to wrap up Zahn’s Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy with the announcement of Lesser Evil.

In addition to Thrawn’s appearance in Star Wars Rebels, Zahn’s Thrawn Ascendency series has also delved into the character’s distant past at a time when he was deeply involved in keeping the once-peaceful Chiss Ascendency together. StarWars.com announced Zahn’s Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil, and we’ll see the fissures developing between the Chiss Ascendency’s Nine Ruling Families threatening to plunge them all into utter chaos.

The cover of Thrawn Ascendency. (Image: Sarofsky/Lucasfilm)

As tensions and rivalries bring out the worst in the Nine Ruling Families who all have reason to be suspicious of one another, Thrawn alone understands that the key to saving the Chiss Ascendency is to look deeper into its origins and the First Ruling Family’s history that they’ve fought too hard to distance themselves from. What Thrawn discovers has every bit as much potential to topple the very society that he wants to maintain, but being the kind of person that he is, it’s a risk Thrawn’s willing to take.

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil hits stores November 16.