Woolworths Mobile Has Knocked $400 off Its Samsung S21+ Plans

There are deals, and then there are deals. Case in point: Woolworths Mobile has just announced a promotion where it will knock off $400 from all its plans when combined with the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

This means the monthly cost of the 256GB S21+ model is now cheaper than the model with 128GB of storage. It also means that, when combined with one of Woolworths’ mobile plans, you’ll be paying under $100 per month for a flagship Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specs

Released back in January of this year, the S21 range is the latest iteration with Samsung’s Galaxy series. It was launched with three models, the standard Galaxy S21, the S21+, S21 Ultra.

Before you check out this hot mobile deal, let’s remind you of the specs for this particular handset.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz CPU: Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia)

Snapdragon 875 (Exynos 2100 in Australia) RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear Camera: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto

12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Life: 4,800 mAh

4,800 mAh Colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet

Woolworths Mobile S21+ (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile has come through with one of the most competitive plans on offer for the 256GB model of the Galaxy S21+. You’ll get $400 off over the course of your plan. That means if you choose a 24-month plan you’ll be saving just over $16.50 a month or just over $11 a month on a 36-month plan. This offer ends May 2.

With this discount, the cost of the 256GB S21+ model is now cheaper than what you’d be paying per month for the 128GB model.

This is news is extra good because Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, so you’ll get coverage almost as good as if you opted for Telstra, but for a cheaper price.

Woolworths Mobile plans are offered in $25, $35 or $45 tiers that give you 18GB, 35GB or 55GB of data respectively. These plans have a length of either 24 or 36-months.

There’s only a $10 difference between each plan tier. So if you’re a data hog it only costs you $10 more to get an extra 20GB from the $35 to $45 plan.

One thing to note is that Woolworths Mobile doesn’t currently offer 5G, but it does use Telstra’s network so there will still be plenty of 4G coverage.

Check out the plans from Woolworths Mobile below.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 24 months

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB) – 36 months