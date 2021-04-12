Samsung’s New A Series Has Cheap Prices, Killer Specs and Now Free Headphones

Last Friday saw the release of the latest entries in Samsung’s Galaxy A smartphone series – the Galaxy A32, A52 and A72. There’s five new handsets all up, which includes the three aforementioned models plus 5G compatible versions for the A32 and A52.
If you’re currently on the look out for a new phone and have been considering a mid-range model, Samsung may have made the choice for you. When compared to other mid-range phones, like Apple’s iPhone SE or iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung isn’t pulling any punches with the new Galaxy A series. These phones have some great specs with incredibly competitive prices.
Not only that, but Samsung is also running a promotional offer for these new handsets. devices. If you take up a mobile plan with any of these A series phones, or buy them outright, Samsung will also throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319).
This offer is available until April 23, so you’ve got a little under a fortnight to take it up and score your free Galaxy Buds Live.
Are the new Galaxy A phones worth your time?
Like we said, Samsung aren’t playing around with these new A series phones. The Galaxy A32 in particular has some impressive tech under the hood, especially for its price. The 4G version has a rear-mounted 64MP quad camera, 6GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and a FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both the 4G and 5G models for the Galaxy A32 have a price of $499. This price also makes the Galaxy A32 one of the few 5G devices under $500 in Australia.
As for the other models, the 4G version of the Galaxy A52 retails for $599, while the 5G version starts at $649 with 128GB of storage. The 5G version of the Galaxy A52 that includes 256GB of storage costs $749, which is the same price as the Galaxy A72.
You can check out the key specs for each phone below, along with a few 24-month mobile plans that are currently available.
Samsung Galaxy A32
|A32
|A32 5G
|CPU
|Helio G80
|Dimensity 720 5G
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|Display
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p, 90Hz
|6.5-inch HD+, 720p, 60Hz
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Rear Cameras
|64MP, 8MP, 5MP, 5MP
|48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP
|Front camera
|20MP
|13MP
|Network
|4G
|5G
|Water Resistance
|No
|No
|Battery
|5000mAh, 15W fast charge
|5000mAh, 15W fast charge
|Colours
|Awesome Black, Blue and Violet
|Awesome Black, Blue and Violet
Samsung Galaxy A52
|A52
|A52 5G
|CPU
|Snapdragon 720G
|Snapdragon 750G
|Memory
|4GB/6GB/8GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|Display
|6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz
|6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Rear Cameras
|64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP
|64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|32MP
|Network
|4G
|5G
|Water Resistance
|IP67
|IP67
|Battery
|4,500mAH, 15W fast charge
|4,500mAH, 15W fast charge
|Colours
|Awesome Black, Blue and Violet
|Awesome Black, Blue and Violet
Samsung Galaxy A72
|A72
|CPU
|Snapdragon 720G
|Memory
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Rear Cameras
|64MP, 12MP, 8MP, 5MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Network
|4G
|Water Resistance
|IP67
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Colours
|Awesome Black, Blue and Violet