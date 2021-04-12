Samsung’s New A Series Has Cheap Prices, Killer Specs and Now Free Headphones

Last Friday saw the release of the latest entries in Samsung’s Galaxy A smartphone series – the Galaxy A32, A52 and A72. There’s five new handsets all up, which includes the three aforementioned models plus 5G compatible versions for the A32 and A52.

If you’re currently on the look out for a new phone and have been considering a mid-range model, Samsung may have made the choice for you. When compared to other mid-range phones, like Apple’s iPhone SE or iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung isn’t pulling any punches with the new Galaxy A series. These phones have some great specs with incredibly competitive prices.

Not only that, but Samsung is also running a promotional offer for these new handsets. devices. If you take up a mobile plan with any of these A series phones, or buy them outright, Samsung will also throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (valued at $319).

This offer is available until April 23, so you’ve got a little under a fortnight to take it up and score your free Galaxy Buds Live.

Are the new Galaxy A phones worth your time?

Like we said, Samsung aren’t playing around with these new A series phones. The Galaxy A32 in particular has some impressive tech under the hood, especially for its price. The 4G version has a rear-mounted 64MP quad camera, 6GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and a FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both the 4G and 5G models for the Galaxy A32 have a price of $499. This price also makes the Galaxy A32 one of the few 5G devices under $500 in Australia.

As for the other models, the 4G version of the Galaxy A52 retails for $599, while the 5G version starts at $649 with 128GB of storage. The 5G version of the Galaxy A52 that includes 256GB of storage costs $749, which is the same price as the Galaxy A72.

You can check out the key specs for each phone below, along with a few 24-month mobile plans that are currently available.

Samsung Galaxy A32

A32 A32 5G CPU Helio G80 Dimensity 720 5G RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB 128GB Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1080p, 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+, 720p, 60Hz Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Rear Cameras 64MP, 8MP, 5MP, 5MP 48MP, 8MP, 5MP, 2MP Front camera 20MP 13MP Network 4G 5G Water Resistance No No Battery 5000mAh, 15W fast charge 5000mAh, 15W fast charge Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Samsung Galaxy A52

A52 A52 5G CPU Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 750G Memory 4GB/6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Display 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Rear Cameras 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP Front camera 32MP 32MP Network 4G 5G Water Resistance IP67 IP67 Battery 4,500mAH, 15W fast charge 4,500mAH, 15W fast charge Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Awesome Black, Blue and Violet Samsung Galaxy A72

A72 CPU Snapdragon 720G Memory 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Display 6.7-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED, 1080p, 90Hz Operating System Android 10 Rear Cameras 64MP, 12MP, 8MP, 5MP Front camera 32MP Network 4G Water Resistance IP67 Battery 5,000mAh Colours Awesome Black, Blue and Violet

Galaxy A32 plans

Galaxy A32 5G plans

Galaxy A52 plans

Galaxy A52 5G plans

Galaxy A72 plans