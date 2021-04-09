Rogue One’s Blue Leader Soars Into Hasbro’s Star Wars Figure Line

All wings, report in! Hasbro’s line of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection vehicles has already brought us the X-Wings of Luke Skywalker and Poe Dameron, but now it’s reaching into the era of Rogue One, to bring the Battle of Scarif right to your shelf. Today, Gizmodo can exclusively reveal the first up-close look at the latest vehicular addition to The Vintage Collection.

Check out General Antoc Merrick and his T-65B X-Wing Starfighter, done up in the colours of Blue Leader as seen in Rogue One’s climactic battle.

The X-Wing itself, like the similar X-Wings released before it, is in scale with the 3.75″ action figure line, and includes an opening cockpit, retractable landing gears, a firing projectile mechanism, and S-Foils that can be opened or closed in attack and flight positions.

The included Merric action figure — the character’s debut in the Star Wars figure line — comes with a blaster and a removable flight helmet.

Merrick and his X-Wing were revealed as part of Hasbro’s Pulse Fan Fest today, but if you’re eager to get your hands on a pre-order, you’ll have to wait: the set is exclusive to Target, where it will retail for $US100 ($131) this Fall.