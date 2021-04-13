Poster Artist Tyler Stout Takes a Stab at John Carpenter’s Halloween

Take a master of horror, add a master of posters, and connect them with an iconic psychopathic killer. The result is John Carpenter’s Halloween, as reimagined by artist Tyler Stout.

Stout is one of the most popular and well-known pop culture poster artists in the business. And yet, in his many years making posters for films like Akira, The Thing, Star Wars, and The Avengers, he’s never tackled one of the most popular horror films of all time. That changes this week when Stout’s poster for Halloween goes on sale Friday, April 16 via Grey Matter Art. It’s available in two versions: one that’s timed for 24 hours, and another that’s limited and will be sold in waves. Here are the images and info, courtesy of Collider.

This is the regular edition. It’s a 24 x 36 inch screen print in an edition size that will be determined by how many are ordered from 3:00 a.m. AEST Friday through 2:59 a.m. AEST Saturday, April 17. It costs $85.

Halloween by Tyler Stout - Regular Edition (Image: Tyler Stout/Grey Matter Art)

And below is the variant, also a 24 x 36 inch screen print but in a limited edition of 450. It’ll go on sale at random times across the 24-hour sale announced via Twitter at @GreyMatterArt. It’ll cost $145.

Halloween by Tyler Stout - Variant Edition (Image: Tyler Stout/Grey Matter Art)

Fans of Stout should be happy here. His traditional busy — but well-balanced and composed — style is perfectly represented. There are tons of little winks and nods to smaller moments in the movie throughout (the lamp, the telephone, the cop car, etc.) plus all of the iconic looks for Michael, Dr. Loomis, and Laurie. In fact there might be too many of them, mostly because Halloween isn’t exactly a movie with a ton of characters in it.

Which is why, in the past, most Halloween posters have been so minimal. Over the years artists like Jason Edmistion, Ken Taylor, Phantom City Creative, and Jock have basically perfected the property in the eyes of some fans. (Those four stand out but there are tons more too. We complied a bunch of them a few years ago at this link!) And almost all of those posters focus on a single moment or image because that’s kind of what the movie demands. But Stout is rarely minimal (Let the Right One In is one of the few examples) so this poster stands out, for good or bad depending on your point of view, in a sea of others for the franchise.

Plus, any chance to easily scoop up a Stout is one we thought fans would want to know about. You can get it here, from 3 a.m. AEST Friday, April 16 to 2:59 a.m. AEST Saturday, April 17.