You Can Finally Store Your PS5 Games on an External Drive, so Get a Portable SSD

Earlier this week Sony announced the first major software update for the PlayStation 5, which will let you store your PS5 games onto an external USB drive.

This particular update is a much needed one because despite being a brand new console, the internal storage for the PS5 is surprisingly small. The PS5 comes with an 825GB internal SSD, with 667GB free for you to install your games on. Depending on the type of games you play, getting yourself a portable SSD that you can store your games on isn’t a bad idea.

For example, if you want to install Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or the PS5 version of NBA 2K21, you’ll need roughly 130GB and 120GB of free space, respectively. That’s around 20% of the PS5’s storage taken up with a single game – more if you’re installing both.

It’s important to note that, even after this patch, you won’t be able to play PS5 games from an external drive. This is because there aren’t that many SSDs currently on the market that can match the PS5’s ultra-high speed drive.

Until this update, you were only able to port over your PS4 games to the new console via an external drive. You can even play your PS4 games from the drive, but you’ll need a good SSD that’s optimised for gaming. Otherwise, you’ll be spending a lot of time with loading screens due to middling read and write speeds.

SSDs to boost your PS5’s storage

Before picking up an external drive, you should consider the kind of games you play. A 1TB portable SSD might do you fine if you’re economical about your purchases, but if you’re someone who is frequently picking up new titles, you might run out of space sooner rather than later. You’re better off going bigger from the start.

In terms of external SSDs, there are a fair few options available. We’ve collected a few solid choices that’ll help free up your PS5’s storage space – some of which have some excellent discounts available at the moment. Plus, owning a reliable portable SSD isn’t a bad idea in general.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is great portable SSD, and you can currently get one with a 2TB capacity for $265, down from the usual $329. The Samsung T5 has read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, and is just a good all-rounder portable SSD in general.

If you want an SSD with a bit more heft when it comes to transferring your PS5 games, Samsung’s portable T7 drive is a good bet. It’s an improved version of the Samsung T5, and has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively.

You can also grab a fantastic deal on this drive. The 2TB capacity T7 is currently on sale for $445.41, which is a decent discount from the usual price range of $499 to $599.

If you’re worried about people stealing your game files, the Touch version of the Samsung T7 is also on sale (currently $228, down from $339). The Samsung Touch T7 is more or less the same as the standard, but they come with an extra layer of security.

Seagate’s FireCuda SSD is optimised for gaming, which makes it a solid choice when it comes to game storage. It has transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, which is perfect if you’re playing any PS4 games from it. The only real drawback is that a 1TB drive will set you back $349.

The 1TB version of the WD Black P50 Pro Game Drive SSD is also on sale for $291.67, which a great price considering most other Australian retailers are offering it in the range of $370 to $469. This portable WD Black SSD has also been optimised to have transfer speeds suitable for gaming, with read speeds of up to 2000MB/s.