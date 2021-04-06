Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Footage Reveals Exactly What You’d Expect

Space Jam: A New Legacy’s Toon Squad recruits a Spider-Man star. Emerald Fennell hopes she might get the chance to direct Zatanna as well as watch it. Ryan Murphy wants your help deciding American Horror Story’s thematic future. Plus, what’s to come as Wynonna Earp reaches its final end. Spoilers, away!

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Entertainment Weekly reports Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya will lend her voice to Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Zatanna

During a recent interview with Variety, Zatanna screenwriter Emerald Fennell confirmed DC has not yet asked her to direct the film, as well.

It’s so exciting. That’s not a conversation that’s happened at all, so I have no insight, and also, we’re still in the early days. It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while. I’ve been speaking to Bad Robot [Productions], who are amazing. You want to get the first bit right, which is the script, before you think of anything else. It’s a very specific thing – the world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it’s also a new different challenge. The main thing for me is making sure that it’s really, really good. I’m such a genre fan. I’m a fan of witchcraft, magic, and comic books, and this is scary and intense.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for Johannes Roberts’ upcoming Resident Evil reboot.

Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Army of the Dead

Netflix has released a new Army of the Dead poster.

A new poster for Zack Snyder’s ‘ARMY OF THE DEAD’ has been released. The film will in select theaters during May and then release on Netflix on May 21. pic.twitter.com/wOXkC53O2F — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 3, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Footage from a set for the series in Southern California appears to show, perhaps to the surprise of very few people, a lot of Tatooine-esque buildings. You can view it on Twitter.

Chucky

Syfy royalty Lexa Doig (Jason X, Andromeda, Stargate: SGI, Arrow) has joined the cast of Chucky as Bree Webber, a woman “married to Logan (Devon Sawa), and “the aunt of Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur) — one of the teenage leads in the 10-episode series.” According to the Bloody-Disgusting, the character is “held to an unrealistic standard — by her husband and herself, which leads her to keep a dark secret from her family.”

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy is polling fans on whether they’d like the next season of American Horror Story to feature aliens, Christmas, Bloody Mary, more Piggy Man, sirens, or the plague.

The AMERICAN HORROR STORY universe is expanding. Comment on which STORY you would like to see the most: 1) ALIENS

2) Xmas HORROR

3) BLOODY MARY

4) PIGGY MAN

5) SIRENS

6) PLAGUE#ahsfx #AHS10 #AHSDoubleFeature #ahs pic.twitter.com/6NxY6mXjyx — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) April 2, 2021

Wynonna Earp

Syfy has released a trailer for “Old Souls” — the series finale of Wynonna Earp.

Supergirl

Canadagraphs has set pictures from the eleventh episode of Supergirl’s final season. Head over there to take a look.

NEW BLOG#Supergirl episode 6×11 set photos from day 2 of their public shoot last week with most of the cast.https://t.co/R20sCiUqd7 pic.twitter.com/jKI8bnsi2R — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) April 4, 2021

Black Lightning

KSiteTV also has pictures from “Painkiller” — Black Lightning’s April 13 backdoor pilot for its upcoming spinoff series. More at the link.

Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl is legitimately excited to pay her employees in the trailer for next week’s episode, “ShareBear.”

