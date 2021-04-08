The Latest Trade-In Deals For Apple Devices in Australia

Apple continually updates its trade-in deals following the release of its new devices and there are some pretty good deals for those looking to make a bit of cashback.
Apple’s trade-in promotion allows customers to get credit towards their next purchase by mailing or bringing in their old Apple-branded products. More recent models of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macbooks are valued higher, but if a product isn’t eligible for a credit Apple will still recycle it responsibly for free.
Trade-in prices typically shuffle after a new device release, like the recent more recent iPhone 12. Prices also tend to decrease on older models as newer devices come out so if you want the best deal you’re better off trading in sooner rather than later.
These are the estimated trade-in prices for Australians that are currently listed on Apple’s website at the time of writing.
iPhone trade-in prices
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $780
- iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $700
- iPhone 11 – Up to $545
- iPhone Xs Max – Up to $510
- iPhone Xs – Up to $415
- iPhone XR – Up to $340
- iPhone X – Up to $320
- iPhone 8 Plus – Up to $280
- iPhone 8 – Up to $180
- iPhone 7 Plus – Up to $205
- iPhone 7 – Up to $125
- iPhone 6s Plus – Up to $110
- iPhone 6s – Up to $80
- iPhone 6 Plus – Up to $90
- iPhone 6 – Up to $60
- iPhone SE (2nd generation) – Up to $360
- iPhone SE (1st generation) – Up to $60
iPad trade-in prices
- iPad Pro – Up to $820
- iPad – Up to $295
- iPad Air – Up to $400
- iPad Mini – Up to $295
MacBook trade-in prices
- MacBook Pro – Up to $1,340
- MacBook Air – Up to $540
- MacBook – Up to $520
Apple Watch trade-in prices
- Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $215
- Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $150
- Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to $80
- Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to $50
- Apple Watch Series 1 – Up to $10
If your device isn’t on the list above Apple will still take back any of its other devices, like old iPods, to recycle.
So don’t leave those old iPhones in your drawer picking up dust, trade them in and get some money, or just recycle them guilt-free.
All you have to do is bring your device to an Apple store for a team member to examine or fill out Apple’s online questionnaire and mail your product back to them. Then Apple will credit you towards your next purchase or put your money onto an Apple Store gift card.
This article has been updated since its original publication.