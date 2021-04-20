Are These Drone Swarms In The Midwest Even Real?

For months citizens in three midwest US states reported sightings of mysterious drones in the sky. To this day, they still don’t know what they were, who was controlling them or if they were even real.

An article from The Guardian reveals how multiple citizens in the states of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas reported strange sightings of unmanned aerial drones between December 2019 and January 2020.

The drone sightings ranged in size with between 30 and 50 spotted in the sky at once and wingspans allegedly up to 1.8m. Witnesses told The Guardian they attempted to drive after the drones, even reaching speeds of nearly 200km/h, before losing sight of the airborne vehicles.

“They were creepy, really creepy. I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s almost as if they were watching us,” Placido Montoya, a resident of Fort Morgan, Colorado, said in the article.

Local law enforcement even involved when the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received over 30 calls from locals reporting drones in the sky.

After multiple sightings, some even on the same night in different states, the drones disappeared and haven’t been seen again since.

The Guardian reports that there have been investigations involving the FBI, US Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration, but they’re still no closer to understanding the drones’ purpose. Apparently Google, Amazon and Uber have denied they were involved as did a local air force base.

Were these drone swarms real?

So who’s responsible for the drones? Were they even real?

The article notes that the eyewitness reports suggest the drones are more substantial than the typical off-the-shelf models of unmanned aerial drones. The reports were also legitimate enough for the local law enforcement agencies to take them seriously.

The task force that was formed to investigate the situation consisted of 70 people but was disbanded early in January 2020 after drone sightings abruptly ceased.

A lot of the problem lies in the lack of evidence.

“It got to the point that we were fixing to take up arms,” one witness told The Guardian. Shooting down one of the drones would naturally have provided clues as to the make and owner of the UAVs. But they disappeared before that could happen.

The military denied any involvement but the article notes that it is possible for individuals to buy commercially powerful drones. Would one person really buy swarms of up to 50 though?

Residents have thrown their own theories around, some saying it was drug dealers or spies while others in the media brushed it off as plane sightings or mass hysteria.

Of course, the UFO theory was also put forward. Which, while not indicating aliens per se, doesn’t seem so strange after U.S. authorities confirmed the sighting of another unidentified object in New Mexico skies last month.

This isn’t the first instance of mystery drones that have no owner and it probably won’t be the last.

You can check out the full report over on The Guardian.