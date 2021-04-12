Lucy Liu Joins Shazam: Wrath of the Gods as Helen Mirren’s Co-Villain

We still haven’t gotten over the fact that Dame Helen Mirren has joined DC’s Shazam movie as Hespera, the divine foe that will face down Billy Batson (Asher Angel) in both his normal and superhero forms. Now Hecuba will be lent a hand by her sister Kalypso, as played by Kill Bill and Elementary star Lucy Liu.

Like Hespera, Kalypso has no obvious DC Comics counterpart, but it’s safe to assume that they’re both daughters of the titan Atlas, who is one of the six deities who make up Shazam’s powers — specifically, the “Stamina of Atlas” as represented by the first “A” in his name. There have been reports that Billy and his alter-ego Shazam (Zachary Levi) will be facing a trio of villains in the sequel, subtitled Fury of the Gods. It makes thematic sense that there would be a third sister (they abound in Greek mythology), and back in February Rachel Zegler was cast in a major, but mysterious role. Could she be the third sister? Maybe? Could she be playing a different character? Absolutely!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t scheduled to open until June 2, 2023, so we have plenty of time to figure it out.