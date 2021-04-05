Loki’s First Trailer Is a Timey Wimey Joyride Through Space and Time

Loki, the Asgardian royal family’s resident enfant terrible, has broken many a law in his time traipsing across the universe in Marvel Studio’s films, and Disney+’s upcoming Loki series, it seems as if the mischief maker’s finally going to do the time for at least some of his crimes.

In Loki’s first trailer Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular Norse god, now incarcerated by the Time Variance Authority specifically for his decision to grab the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, something that caused the MCU’s primary timeline to branch out at multiple points.

Loki’s time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/haTd7o1rFF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 5, 2021

Because Loki’s a bit of an arsehole, he can’t fully comprehend the gravity of what TVA employee Mobius M. Mobius is trying to tell him as he explains why Loki’s being recruited to put back the variations in the timeline. What you see in the trailer, though, is a large-scale, time-hopping adventure with the promise to be Disney+’s next big epic.

Loki hits Disney+ on June 11.