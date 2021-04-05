The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Loki’s First Trailer Is a Timey Wimey Joyride Through Space and Time

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 2 hours ago: April 5, 2021 at 11:21 pm
Filed to:cosmic cube
disneyentertainment culturefictionfictional charactersio9jane fosterlokinorse mythology in popular culturethortime variance authoritytom hiddleston
Loki’s First Trailer Is a Timey Wimey Joyride Through Space and Time
Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who's running for something, apparently. (Screenshot: Disney+/Marvel)
Loki, the Asgardian royal family’s resident enfant terrible, has broken many a law in his time traipsing across the universe in Marvel Studio’s films, and Disney+’s upcoming Loki series, it seems as if the mischief maker’s finally going to do the time for at least some of his crimes.

In Loki’s first trailer Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular Norse god, now incarcerated by the Time Variance Authority specifically for his decision to grab the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, something that caused the MCU’s primary timeline to branch out at multiple points.

Because Loki’s a bit of an arsehole, he can’t fully comprehend the gravity of what TVA employee Mobius M. Mobius is trying to tell him as he explains why Loki’s being recruited to put back the variations in the timeline. What you see in the trailer, though, is a large-scale, time-hopping adventure with the promise to be Disney+’s next big epic.

Loki hits Disney+ on June 11.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Charles Pulliam-Moore

