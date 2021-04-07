Jupiter’s Legacy’s Flashy Trailer Is Brimming With Teenage and Ageing Superhero Angst

Imagine if your parents were famous superheroes… and then the time came for you to follow in the family business. That’s the premise of Jupiter’s Legacy, a new Netflix series that just dropped an action-packed first trailer today.

Created by Steven S. DeKnight (Smallville, Daredevil) and based on the comic series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely (nice nod on the side of the van), Jupiter’s Legacy tells the story of “the world’s first generation of superheroes” as they look to bring their children into the world-saving ranks. But living up to parental expectations is tough enough for any kid — much less the kids of famous superheroes.

Plus, as this first trailer makes clear, there’s added pressure of the entire world watching them trying to step into some rather giant shoes — and the fact that those kids are all a bit resentful of their parents for being MIA due to all that hero stuff while they were growing up.

Overall, the tone here looks pretty serious, despite the colourful outfits, explosive special effects, and star Josh Duhamel’s “ageing Fabio” latter-day hairstyle. (Also, we already have a current series that digs into the whole “omg my dad is a superhero” situation, but this looks a bit more expansive than Superman & Lois so far.)

Jupiter’s Legacy — which also stars Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan — hits Netflix on May 7.