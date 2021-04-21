How To Buy SafeMoon On iPhone

If you’ve been looking to jump on the SafeMoon bandwagon but are having trouble on iPhone, you’re not the only one. Here’s how to buy it.

But before we go any further, this is absolutely financial advice. Cryptocurrency is very volatile and a risky investment. Buy at your own risk.

SafeMoon is the latest ‘cryptocurrency’ (which isn’t actually a crypto) to pop off online. Since first launching in March its value has risen exponentially.

But buying SafeMoon isn’t as simple as the majority of regular cryptocurrency. You won’t find it on Coinbase, Binance or Swyftx.

Most people seem to be buying it through a decentralised app called Trust Wallet. It’s a bit of a process, and is a bit more tricky if you’re trying to buy on iPhone or iOS.

Before we dive in how to do it, you can learn more about SafeMoon over in our big explainer piece.

How to Buy SafeMoon on iPhone and iOS

Download Trust Wallet , an Ethereum-based crypto wallet that you can use to buy SafeMoon

, an Ethereum-based crypto wallet that you can use to buy SafeMoon Buy Binance Coin (BNB) or buy BNB in on your regular crytpo exchange and then transfer it to Trust Wallet.

or It’s important to note that if you buy on another exchange there may be a minimum spend attached, and you will be charged transfer fees

Tap on the BNB icon

Tap the ‘more’ icon

Click ‘Swap to Smart Chain’

A pop up should appear, telling you the transfer may take a few minutes

Go back to the ‘wallet’ tab to make sure your Smart Chain is sitting there

This is where the iPhone/iOS experience differs to those on other platforms. You need to go to the ‘browser’ tab in Trust Wallet next. But it won’t appear on iPhone yet.

Here’s how to enable it:

Open Safari and type trust://browser_enable

A pop up will ask ‘Open this page in ‘Trust’?

Click ‘open’ and you’ll be taken back to Trust Wallet

and you’ll be taken back to Trust Wallet The browser tab should now be at the bottom and you can now continue following the above steps

Tap the ‘browser’ tab

tab Search for ‘PancakeSwap’ (this is a decentralised exchange used for swapping Binance Smart Chain tokens)

(this is a decentralised exchange used for swapping Binance Smart Chain tokens) Go to the ‘trade’ tab in Pancake Swap and click ‘exchange’

In the ‘from’ box select BNB from the drop down menu

from the drop down menu Enter the amount you want to swap to SafeMoon

In the ‘to’ box search for SafeMoon or use its contract address: 0x8076c74c5e3f5852037f31ff0093eeb8c8add8d3

or use its contract address: 0x8076c74c5e3f5852037f31ff0093eeb8c8add8d3 A pop up will appear, asking you to set the ‘slippage tolerance’ to 12%. Check the ‘I understand’ box and then hit ‘continue’

Set the slippage by clicking on the settings icon in the ‘exchange’ box right above the ‘from’ box. Set to 12%

box right above the ‘from’ box. Set to 12% Now you’re good to swap! Complete the transaction

Go back to Trust Wallet and add SafeMoon to your visible holdings by clicking the two dots in the top right of the wallet tab.

Search for SafeMoon and toggle it on.

And there you have it, you’re all done.

Disclosure: the author owns SafeMoon tokens as well as shares in Apple.