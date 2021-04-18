The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Horror Mangaka Junji Ito Rates the Internet’s Spookiest Monsters

Valerie Complex

Published 53 mins ago: April 19, 2021 at 3:30 am
Junji Ito sizes up a monster. (Screenshot: Viz Media LLC)
Master horror mangaka Junji Ito’s most popular books and stories, Uzumaki, Tomie, and The Hanging Balloon, contain some of the most disturbing imagery ever to burrow deep into your brain. Recently, he sat down with manga distributor Viz Media to talk about monsters he didn’t create, but probably inspired, that’ve been seen stalking the internet.

In the video, Ito rates different horror characters from the internet based on their style, art, creep factor, and his first impressions.

The first image Ito rates is Siren Head which is created and drawn by artist Trevor Henderson. Siren Head is primarily found in the woods, similarly to Slender Man, where it will release sounds out of the sirens atop its head in order to lure victims into its trap, where it will ultimately kill and eat the victims it is successful in luring. Yes, despite having no face, it does have a mouth for eating.

The first image of Siren Head Ito sees shows the character standing in a graveyard. “I like this image very much,” he says. He thinks it has fantastical elements and seeing the creature design hit him right in feels. Let’s say that Henderson is handling the attention well.

I recommend watching the rest of the video. It’s eights minutes long but lots to learn. Mainly about other monsters, with some scarily shocking designs you may not have heard of, but will pique your interest.

