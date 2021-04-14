Grindr Is Down So Users Are Hitting The Downdetector Comment Section To Pick Up

Grindr suffered a service outage service but that isn’t stopping the app’s users who are using the comment section of Downdetector to try pick up in its absence.

On Wednesday morning (Australian time), users of Grindr, a platform that claims to be the largest dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people, noticed the service wasn’t working.

User reports indicate Grindr is having problems since 4:45 PM EDT. https://t.co/S30JGHRO0V RT if you're also having problems #grindrdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 13, 2021

Complaints flowed into third-party outage services like Downdetector, whcih crowdsoures reports that applications are down.

As is often the case, little communities of refugees from the app popped up in the comments of Downdetector. What made this different for how some of the users began to use the comment section.

There were the normal expressions of frustration and appeals for help.

“Hey boys, is #Grindr down in your area?” @RipUndies asked.

“Not grindr just up and not working any more right as I’m about to get dick……. this is homophobic,” @bicksiren_ wrote.

More unusually, some industrious Grindr users began trying to use all the attention on Downdetector to pick up, in lieu of a working app.

Grindr is down and the gays are cruising in the comments of Down Detector. This is what we fought for ☺️ pic.twitter.com/AOlyfqCcsk — white boy bummer (@zarenky1) April 13, 2021

Commenters began posting their handles on other social media platforms, their locations, and sexual preferences on the comment section of the Downdetector Grindr page.

“28 year old sub bttm here in florida,” one user wrote.

When another commenter from Glasgow, UK, sad that that they were “gutted” because they were about to meet up with someone through the app, another user replied helpfully “Hope you get gutted soon”.

While Grindr has its problems — issues with everything from data privacy to racism and body shaming — the app also serves an important purpose: allowing members of the queer population to communicate, meet up and congregate.

Allowing people instant access to a community of people with the same sexuality orientation is an important purpose, and has had a huge influence on queer culture.

Thankfully, Grindr appears to be back up and working.