Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Showrunner Will Write Captain America 4

James Whitbrook

Published 36 mins ago: April 24, 2021 at 6:35 am -
It's his shield now. (Image: Marvel Studios)
Sam Wilson is Captain America. And he’s getting a movie to flex his shiny new wings.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner and lead writer Malcolm Spellman has been tapped to co-write Captain America 4, which will see Anthony Mackie reprise his role as Sam Wilson and as the titular hero, having earned the mantle over the course of his just-concluded Disney+ streaming show. Dalan Musson, a staffwriter on the series, will co-write with Spellman.

This story is updating…

