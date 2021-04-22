DC’s Animated Justice League Is Getting Its Own Comic

It’s been 15 years since the last new episode of Justice League Unlimited — and thus, the last episode of the entire DC Animated Universe — aired, but the beloved series lives again. DC Comics has announced Justice League Infinity, a new, seven-issue series set in the DCAU in which the war for the throne of Apokolips engulfs Earth.

The digital first series will be written by Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and the prolific J.M. DeMatteis, with art provided by Ethen Beavers. The classic team of Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl, the Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Superman will face off against all would-be Apokolips rulers, as the primary qualification for the throne seems to be who can destroy the Justice League. Also, there’s apparently a mysterious cosmic being wandering about and messing with the multiverse.

Here’s Francis Manapul’s cover for the first issue:

Image: Francis Manapul/DC Comics

Justice League Infinity joins Batman: The Adventures Continue as another of DC’s continuations of their classic DC Animated Universe cartoons. It’s unknown whether the two will cross over in any way, but just as Adventures Continue has added new-to-the-show elements like Jason Todd and the Court of Owls to the world of Batman: The Animated Series, chances are Infinity will do the same.

The press release says the comic will allow the creators to “incorporate a host of new characters from across the DC Multiverse,” so you can start making your bets which superheroes will finally make their DCAU debuts. I’m betting $5 on John Constantine, personally.

Justice League Infinity #1 arrives digitally on May 13, with physical copies hitting stores on July 6.