David Cronenberg’s New Sci-Fi Film Casts Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and More

It’s been seven years since iconic director David Cronenberg made a film, and it’s been 22 years since he made a science-fiction with 1999’s eXistenZ. Now Cronenberg is heading back to the genre with Crimes of the Future, and he’s bringing Aragorn, Madeleine Swann, and Bella Swann along with him.

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart will be joined by the Underworld franchise’s Scott Speedman, Portuguese-Guinean actor Welket Bungué, Losing Alice’s Lihi Kornowski, and Don McKellar (who appeared in eXistenZ) in the movie; it’s set in a future where many people have something called Advanced Evolution Syndrome, transforming their bodies into something more than human — a process not everyone approves of. From Deadline (although this may be the official synopsis):

“Saul Tenser is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real-time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.”

It’s not clear, but given how the names are ranked, I’m guessing Mortensen is Saul and Seydoux will play Caprice.

Interestingly, Cronenberg — last seen guest-starring on the most recent season of Star Trek: Discovery — made a sci-fi film with the same title back in 1970. Other than taking place in the future and having a side character who can continually grow new organs, the two are completely different with completely different characters, which is fine because the original movie sounds extremely rough and potentially triggering to watch. (While that’s on brand for a filmmaker who specialises in body horror, I’m not even going to include the link.)

Production for Crimes of the Future will begin in Greece this summer. You’ll know more when we know more.