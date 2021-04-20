Apple’s New iMacs Are Here, and They Look Powerful and Pretty

Last month, Apple discontinued two iMac configurations with either 512GB and 1TB of SSD storage for the 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display, fuelling speculation of an Apple Silicon-based iMac announcement. The rumours were true: Not only did Apple officially announce the iMacs are getting its impressive M1 processors, but Apple’s new iMacs finally be available in colours other than grey.

The new iMac looks more like Apple’s Pro Display XDR, so the back is flat rather than curved, and the bezels are slimmed down. All the new iMacs will be available in all the bold colours of the rainbow. Happy to see Apple is embracing colour for Macs again, which it abandoned after the iMac G3.

The new iMacs also have a new 1080p webcam, and an intelligent display that automatically adjusts brightness and colour based on your surroundings. Apple also increased the power driving the iMac sound system, which it says delivers more bass without distortion, and it supports spatial audio. The Intel iMac from last summer also has a 1080p camera and 3-mic array, so this is not entirely new, but the M1 probably does make those better.

Left: Old design. Right: New design. (Screenshot: Apple)

There’s also a new magnetic power connector, and the AC adaptor now has an Ethernet port. Touch ID is also now available for the iMac with the Magic Keyboard, and it works with faster user switching, so you can instantly switch to your own profile with your fingerprint.

What Apple didn’t go into was the specs of the processor in its new iMacs. It was rumoured that the iMacs would have had a new M1 processor with 12 total cores instead of eight like the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. However, the new iMacs are only getting the “standard” M1 chip, with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU.

Apple plans to launch its new iMacs starting at $US1,499 ($1,938). Orders open on April 30, and they will start shipping in the second half of May.