An Ancient Aliens Movie Is Coming From the Guys Behind Cobra Kai

Published 53 mins ago: April 8, 2021 at 7:45 am -
Sweep the leg? No. More like sweep the globe. For aliens.

A movie based on the History Channel’s long-running, frequently memed TV show Ancient Aliens is now in the works and it’ll be directed by Josh Heald, one of the three creators of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. His karate co-creators, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, will join him as producers from a script written by Luke Ryan. Deadline broke the news and describes the film as “a two-handed, globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts, confronting the theories and questions raised by the popular docuseries.”

A narrative movie based on the docuseries sounds a little far-fetched, but if any trio can pull off “far-fetched,” it’s Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg. They turned a near 40-year-old franchise into a modern hit by finding a perfect balance of new stories, themes, and characters, along with nostalgia and respect for the original property.

Ultimately though, the film sounds as if it’s more using the name recognition from the show (which has run 16 seasons and over 150 episodes) to tell a big-screen sci-fi adventure that’ll only be tangentially related to the series…which we’re all about. Bring on National Treasure meets Independence Day.

