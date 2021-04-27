America: The Motion Picture Adds Badly Needed RoboCop-Centaur to the Revolutionary War

Oh, and that RoboCop-centaur? He’s Paul Revere, because that’s what happens when you let the makers of Archer retell the founding of the United States.

Revere-cop isn’t the only twist that director Matt Thompson and writer Dave Callaham are bringing to America, as you can see in the image above. In the centre is a buff George Washington (voiced by Channing Tatum) while Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas), to his left, has some kind of a laser blaster? On the far left is the Blacksmith (Killer Mike) and on the right is Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo).

While they don’t have anachronistic weapons, the lady flying in the air is apparently Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn), as evidenced by the blasters and jet boots she’s wearing. Netflix has confirmed this wild but very interesting casting choice, along with the movie’s other voice actors:

Channing Tatum is George Washington!

Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison!

Other actors are other characters! Time to officially reveal the cast of AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE, crossing rivers to deliver you to a prosperous new horizon on June 30. pic.twitter.com/PWy1Yo62ms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

Here’s the official synopsis:

In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

And you can see about three seconds of footage from the movie in Netflix’s three-minute sizzle reel of its upcoming summer movies (it’s at 1:24):

I honestly have no idea how to feel about America: The Motion Picture, which feels apropos. I am extremely curious who the other three historical figures on the boat in Netflix’s tweet are — I would imagine the lady with the oar is Betsy Ross, although she’s dressed like the Statue of Liberty in the snippet of footage — and whether that’s an axe-wielding ghost of Abraham Lincoln flying above them. So I supposed I will be checking it out on June 30. Will you?