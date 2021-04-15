The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Teensy Falcon and the Winter Soldier Featurette Salutes the Series’ Most Satisfying Fight

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: April 16, 2021 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:anthony mackie
bucky barnescaptain americadoradora milajeentertainment culturefalconfictionfictional charactersfictional cyborgsflorence kasumbaio9john walkersam wilsonsebastiansebastian stanstansteve rogersthe falcon and the winter soldierwyatt russell
A Teensy Falcon and the Winter Soldier Featurette Salutes the Series’ Most Satisfying Fight
Florence Kasumba as Ayo. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

So far, at least. It’s certainly reasonable that the Disney+ series has something even grander planned for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s final two episodes, but whatever spectacle is on the way, it’s hard to imagine it being more satisfying than last week’s episode, where Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and the Dora Milaje utterly handed the crappy new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) his star-spangled arse without breaking a sweat.

Yes, John Walker’s utterly humiliating defeat will inevitably lead him to take that dose of the super-soldier serum he snagged, making him significantly more powerful and self-righteous, and a very tough foe for Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) to try and stop. But that doesn’t make the above scene any less enjoyable. Plus, it’s fun to watch Mackie and Stan geek about the Dora Milaje’s inclusion in their show as well as how phenomenally badass they are.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s fifth episode premieres this Friday on Disney+, with the finale following one week later. Why not get ready by watching the entire fight scene, and cheering as that wanna-be Steve Rogers goes down like a chump?

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.