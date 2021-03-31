The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Space Oops Leads to a Misunderstanding in Super-Short Sci-fi Tale Floaters

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 27 mins ago: April 1, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:ark
daniel hoffmann gillfloaterfloatersio9jake yappjoseph robertsrachel stubbingsvision
A Space Oops Leads to a Misunderstanding in Super-Short Sci-fi Tale Floaters
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

In space, nobody can hear you be a complete buffoon — unless you’re speaking to them directly about how, exactly, you painted the wrong number on the side of your own ship.

That’s what happens in Floaters, a short sci-fi comedy from Karl Poyzer and Joseph Roberts. Posted on Dust, Floaters features the very droll voices of Rachel Stubbings, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill, and Jake Yapp, and manages to build a complete story in four minutes without ever going inside either spaceship.

Next time, double-check your work, lest some huge ship with a very annoyed captain come after you for all those misdirected “parking violations and airspace infringements”!

About the Author

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.