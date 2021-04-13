A Black Adam Star Teases Another Familiar DC Hero in the Cast

Watch Oscar Isaac practice beating the living bejesus out of people for Moon Knight. Akiva Goldsman teases where Jean-Luc is at coming into Star Trek: Picard season two. We’re already getting teases for how Dune 2 is progressing. Plus, Godzilla strikes on Netflix in June. Spoilers, away!

Borderlands

Janina Gavankar (True Blood and countless video game voices) has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands as a brand-new character named Commander Knoxx, the daughter of Crimson Lance leader General Knoxx, from the original game’s DLC expansion The Secret Armory of General Knoxx.

Black Adam

In a recent Instagram story captured by Comic Book, actress Sarah Shahi stated she’s “very proud to represent [her] fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna” with a lightning bolt emoji, confirming she is indeed playing Adrianna “Isis” Tomaz.

The Rock’s Black Adam Production Begins on DC Comics Film Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped a boulder on his fans this week by posting a Black Adam photo on Instagram to kick off production finally beginning for the long-awaited film. Read more

Dune 2

Screenwriter Eric Roth revealed to Collider he’s written a treatment for the second half of Dune but doesn’t believe he’ll write the screenplay.

I [wrote] a treatment to show the estate what we could do with the second half, but I’ve got to tell you that I think I’ve done as much as I can do. I also have other things I want to do. I’m 76 years old, and these things obviously take a long time to do. And so I have a few others I’m excited about. And hopefully people love Dune so much that they do want to have a second part, and I’m sure Denis would do amazing version of that.

Army of the Dead

Bloody-Disgusting has an illustrated Army of the Dead poster.

Photo: Netflix

In the Earth

Bloody-Disgusting also has this squirm-inducing clip from Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth in which characters discuss the merits of amputating toes.

Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth Is the First Great Horror Movie of 2021 Made during a pandemic, with a fictional pandemic slithering around a story that taps into both the spiritual powers of nature and the mental effects of isolation, In the Earth uniquely captures the mood we’ve been clawing our way through for nearly a year now. It’s freaky, but it feels... Read more

The Mad Hatter

Psychology students investigate a mansion haunted by the spirits of an 1880’s tea party gone awry in the trailer for The Mad Hatter.

Russian Doll

Deadline reports Sharlto Copley has joined the cast of Russian Doll’s second season in an undisclosed role.

Star Trek: Picard

Meanwhile, Akiva Goldsman confirmed Jean-Luc Picard’s new android body is barely mentioned in season two.

It doesn’t. We did fundamentally try to address that at the end of 10. He’s not Super Picard. We reset this congenital problem he lived with since Next Gen and gave him the opportunity for rebirth, but it’s nothing more than a record as he might have been where he not here.

[THR]

Moon Knight

Mad Gene Media — a production company started by Oscar Isaac and writer/director Elvira Lind — posted a training video set to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” It shows off some of Isaac’s fight choreography from the upcoming Marvel TV series Moon Knight…fight choreography which appears to include lots of stabbing and neck-breaking.

Marvel’s Moon Knight Series Has Two New Directors Oscar Isaac is (tentatively) attached to star in Disney’s upcoming Moon Knight series. Now, the project has added two additional directors to its lineup. A TV show usually needs more than one, you know. Read more

The Flash

Comic Book has our first look at Chillblaine in tonight’s episode of The Flash. Head over there for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A midseason trailer teases a two-on-one fight scene between Walker, Sam, and Bucky.

Mythic Quest

We also have a trailer for the latest season of Mythic Quest.

With everything that’s been happening here so far, I have a feeling things are going to get pretty crazy when everyone’s back in the office on May 7 pic.twitter.com/xdUKnya6m7 — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) April 12, 2021

Godzilla: Singular Point

Finally, a new trailer confirms the latest Godzilla anime will come to Netflix this June.

Banner art by Jim Cook