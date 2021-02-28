The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Zack Snyder Delivers a New Justice League Clip and Fancy Tom Waits Music Video

Courtney Enlow

Published 1 hour ago: March 1, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
english language filmsentertainment culturefilmsflash comics in other mediaimax filmsio9justice leaguemusicianstom waitszack snyder
Zack Snyder Delivers a New Justice League Clip and Fancy Tom Waits Music Video
Screenshot: HBO Max
If there’s anything Zack Snyder is known for it’s breezy and lighthearted takes on classic tales, and this new original clip from Justice League is no exception.

Set to the sunny sounds of the Tom Waits song “Time,” the clip — called The Mother Box Origins — features the Justice League members depicted on the side of Mother Boxes. Snyder debuted the clip at IGN FanFest this weekend.

“I doodled all those. There’s a million Easter eggs in it, and if you go look there’s storylines that I had been working on that if the film had been continued or if you look at the past histories, there’s a bunch of little details in there for everybody,” he said during the panel. “It’s really worth taking a long slow look at because it’s really fun, and I think for fans it’s really a treat.”

Spot the Easter eggs, then lie down and take a rest. Tom Waits takes it out of me.

