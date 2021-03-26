Woolies, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra Have All Slashed Galaxy S21 Prices

If you’ve been waiting for the new range of Samsung Galaxy S21 phones to get a little bit cheaper before picking one up, good news! Four Aussie telcos have just dropped their prices across all three models.

Woolworths Mobile, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra have all dropped prices on the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, with some of them offering extra goodies to sweeten the plans even further.

All four telcos have dropped the price of their S21 plans by $150 over 24-months. Woolies Mobile comes in at the best price and includes 10% off your grocery shop, followed by Vodafone (which also comes with a $500 trade-up bonus, 40GB of bonus data and more) and Optus.

Telstra’s plan is much pricier at $100 per month but does come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro which has an RRP of $349.

All of the discounted plans below are available until April 8th:

When it comes to the S21+ and S21 Ultra, all four telcos have knocked $250 off their plans. Overall, they follow the same order of pricing as the S21, with Woolies Mobile coming in as the cheapest option. All plans also retain the perks I mentioned above.

You can see the S21+ plans below:

And the S21 Ultra plans here:

For those unclear on the differences, the S21 is Samsung’s latest entry-level Galaxy smartphone, while the S21+ has a slightly bigger display and more battery life. The S21 Ultra is slightly bigger again with a QHD display, a more advanced rear camera system, a better front-facing camera, more RAM and battery life and a few other bits and pieces.

As the name suggests, it’s essentially a souped-up version of the base model.