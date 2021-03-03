From Charging Cables to Bluetooth Speakers, These Are the Top 20 Anker Products

If there’s a gadget category where a peripheral could be made, the odds are that you can buy one with the Anker logo embossed on it are pretty damned high. The Chinese maker produces a lot of gadgets that can enhance the abilities of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. But which products are its best?

It’s not 100% scientific, but it is interesting to see what users on the world’s biggest online retailer Amazon think in this regard, because folks are just as likely to snark and leave terrible reviews as they are positive ones.

Need I point out the infamous Hutzler Banana Slicer? Mind you, that’s not an Anker product, but probably only because there’s no real practical way to fit a USB C port to a Banana Slicer.

So which products rise above the rest in terms of general audience acclaim? Here’s what the collective wisdom of Amazon users with rankings taking into account both the score and collective number of reviews.

Frankly, there’s a lot of 4.5/5 reviews of just about everything on Amazon, but keeping that review score consistent over thousands of reviews suggests a much stronger link to quality than a product that maybe has only 3 reviews.

1: Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger ($49.99)

Amazon rating: 5/5

Number of reviews: 11,946

Got a lot of USB-connected gadgets to keep powered up? A lot of folks must, because this 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger the sole recipient (at the time of writing) of the full 5 stars from Amazon reviewers.

2: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($69)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 62,811

Theses products aren’t just limited to fancy cables and chargers.

3: Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub ($19.99)

Amazon rating: /5

Number of reviews: 53,961

If you’re tight on free USB 3.0 ports, this hub can really help you out.

4: Anker Fast Wireless Charger ($33.99)

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 53,215

Anker’s wireless charger can hit a speedy 10W charge for Samsung products.

5: Anker Premium Nylon USB-C to USB-A Fast Charging Cable [2 Pack] ($31.76)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 38,910

These cables are 6ft long, giving you plenty of space to keep your devices on charge and within reach.

6: Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds ($69.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 31,742

These light wireless earbuds use GripFit technology to secure themselves in your earholes.

7: Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger ($22.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 30,860

A lot of cars have inbuilt USB power these days, but clearly the good ol’ cigarette lighter to USB market has a lot of supporters too.

8: Anker Power Bank PowerCore 26800mAh ($90.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 22,603

More ports, higher price and slightly fewer reviews for this more heavily stacked power bank.

9: Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger ($49.99)

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 21,454

That’s a lot of reviews for Anker’s 2-port USB Power Bank.

10: Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB 3.0 Cable ($19.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 16,519

A perfect option if you need a fast charge and/or fast file transfers.

11: Anker Wireless Charger [2 Pack] ($59.99)

Amazon rating:4.5/5

Number of reviews: 10,708

His and hers wireless chargers, or a dual pack for the busy executive with two phones?

12: Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker ($179)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 8,909

Anker’s Soundcore Motion+ speaker promises high quality audio with a playtime of 12 hours.

13: Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub ($49.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 7,362

A combo USB hub that’s USB-C at one end, and 2 USB-A, HDMI and 2 SD card slots at the other.

14: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux 10000mAh Power Bank ($69.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 7,362

15. Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub [Upgraded] ($99.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 4,187

Another handy hub that has three USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port and an ethernet port.

16: Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub ($64.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 3,650

Oh, you want a hub that you can plug absolutely everything into? This one includes two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, a power delivery power, a microSD port, a SD card port, and an ethernet port.

17: Anker Powercore 10000 ($49.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 2,723

A smaller battery pack – both in capacity and carrying size, which could be handy for some.

18: Anker Powerline 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable ($85.10)

Amazon rating: 5/5

Number of reviews: 2,571

This charging cable will let you power up a MacBook Pro 16ʺ to 38% in just 30 minutes.

19: Anker USB-C to Micro USB Adapter [4 Pack] ($34.95)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 2,473

Got a whole host of old microUSB chargers or connected gadgets you need to get with the USB C times for? Here’s a solution for that.

20: Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger ($49.99)

Amazon rating: 4.5/5

Number of reviews: 1,612

Anker has a LOT of portable battery packs. This one comes in white!

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.