Thor: Love and Thunder Has Added Another Oscar-Winner For a Cameo

Beware the paparazzi around a highly anticipated film set. They’re bound to ruin some fun surprises. Which is exactly what’s been happening on the Australian set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Writer-director Taika Waititi has been filming his Phase 4 Thor: Ragnarok follow-up for a while now and, while the cast is already filled with very famous, award-winning actors, over the past few weeks paparazzi have captured other some very famous, award-winning actors on set. Actors who were not on the original cast list. The belief is, like the cameos by Matt Damon and Sam Neill in Thor: Ragnarok, these actors are appearing in small, surprise roles.

We’ve written about a few of those cameos in the past but a new one was just revealed and it’s by far the biggest one yet. We’ll give you a chance to leave if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The actor in question is no stranger to superhero films. He appeared as the father of a superhero in a Zack Snyder movie. He was Robin Hood, tried to kick off a Dark Universe, and sang his heart out in Les Misérables. Guess it yet? He also won as Oscar for playing a gladiator.

Yes, Russell Crowe has been spotted on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and Deadline confirms he’s in the movie for what was meant to be a surprise cameo. Whether that’s in a significant role that’ll continue in the MCU, or just something fun, reminds to be seen. Very little is know about the plot of Love and Thunder except that there will be love, there will be thunder, and Jane Foster will take the mantle of Thor.

Of course the rest of the cast includes fellow Oscar-winners Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, along with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt and others (including cameos by Sam Neill and Matt Damon again, along with Melissa McCarthy).

It opens April 28, 2022 in Australia.