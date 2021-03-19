This Quarantine-Made, Animal Crossing-Themed Horror Short Will Soon Become a Feature Film

South by Southwest is currently (virtually) underway, and amid all the film premieres — stay tuned to Gizmodo for upcoming reviews — came this bit of news: a horror short made during quarantine has just been picked up by director Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted, Hardcore Harry) to get the feature-film treatment.

This news comes from Deadline; the short, Don’t Peek, draws on Animal Crossing as well as the familiar horror notion that things are way, way scarier when they happen while you’re alone in the dark. Creator Julian Terry made the short last year, and it’s still available to watch on YouTube now following its SXSW bow. Feast your eyes!

SXSW continues through March 20.