The Snyder Cut Reactions Are Here, and So’s a New Trailer

The embargo has lifted and the critics are speaking: Zack Snyder’s Justice League is upon us and it’s…good?

Many critics were very into the Snyder take on the film, including our very own Germain Lussier, and the overwhelmingly positive response might make you want to carve a full sixth out of your day to view it.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s … not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021

Enjoyed #TheSnyderCut immensely. It provides lots more clarity & cohesion to these beloved heroes and their struggle, rooting the action in intense stakes. Restoring the backstories does a world of good to everyone, but especially Ray Fisher. #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/fbjyzvxAp6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 14, 2021

I’ve been told I can tweet my reaction to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague, here goes a #SnyderCut thread. Zack Snyder actually went ahead and made the Greatest DC Movie we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/EbiqDf7n0N — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 14, 2021

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is the stronger cut by far. Yes, it's long, but for most of that 4-hour running time, the material has purpose. The 2017 cut got away with the characters coming together simply because it was a superhero team-up movie … — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight???? pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is truly epic. Superior to the 2017 version in every way. Amazing action and score. Every character shines and story arcs follow through from MOS and BvS. Can’t believe this exists. Incredibly satisfied and so, so worth the wait. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ioDQTvn9ic — Fico (@FicoCangiano) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: At 4 hours in length, the movie is an improvement, has space to breathe, and gives plenty of time to character backstory. Yet, it’s mostly the same story as the theatrical version, still a grandiose vision and well, 4 hours long. — The Voice Of Reason™ ???????????? (@YrOnlyHope) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague : a truly epic event that feels like a crowd-pleaser even for non-Snyder fans. If BvS was deconstruction, JL is reconstruction. It’s DC heroes at their best. Surprising amount of levity and an entirely earned sense of heart. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) March 14, 2021

I saw #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and I have no words. It’s everything I could ever want from the DCEU’s Justice League and is the perfect companion to Man of Steel and Batman V Superman. You’re gonna love it. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) March 14, 2021

We can finally talk about #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and…I loved it. I can't even believe they released the 2017 cut seeing how good this was. I definitely felt the run time a bit but I thought it was some of the best DCEU action and set peices to date. Epic on so many levels! pic.twitter.com/xRZm4HZU7P — Duane Maximoff ???? (@Cinemaniac94) March 14, 2021

Long story short…

Not everyone is so effusively pro-Snyder Cut, however. As with most Snyder projects, one’s mileage may vary.

I guess I can say I saw the Snyder Cut and it was an excruciatingly boring experience on every level. Sure, it looks like one person made it now, but it's a four-hour long exercise in watching paint dry. — Mason Downey (@rustypolished) March 14, 2021

Ah, seems like the social reaction embargo has lifted for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: It is… Fine. It's very long. There are some things that are much better, and some things that are worse than the previous version. I have a lot more thoughts about it that share tomorrow. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a fascinating experiment. Far too long, and full of ideas that just don’t work. And yet, it’s better than expected. Snyder isn’t trying to make a superhero movie here; he’s striving for a LORD OF THE RINGS-style epic. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 14, 2021

You will be able to judge for yourself soon because the film drops to HBO Max this week. I cannot remember a time before the Snyder Cut. We live in a Snyder-ciety.

Whet your whistles with a new Darkseid-heavy trailer.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts, at long last, Thursday March 18 on HBO Max.