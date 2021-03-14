The Snyder Cut Reactions Are Here, and So’s a New Trailer

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Image: DC/HBO Max
The embargo has lifted and the critics are speaking: Zack Snyder’s Justice League is upon us and it’s…good?

Many critics were very into the Snyder take on the film, including our very own Germain Lussier, and the overwhelmingly positive response might make you want to carve a full sixth out of your day to view it.

Long story short…

Not everyone is so effusively pro-Snyder Cut, however. As with most Snyder projects, one’s mileage may vary.

You will be able to judge for yourself soon because the film drops to HBO Max this week. I cannot remember a time before the Snyder Cut. We live in a Snyder-ciety.

Whet your whistles with a new Darkseid-heavy trailer.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts, at long last, Thursday March 18 on HBO Max.

