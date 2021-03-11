The Service NSW App Is Down Again And People Can’t Check Into Venues

Service NSW, the app crucial for COVID-19 venue sign-ins around the state is down again as users say they’re unable to log-in to their accounts.

On Thursday afternoon, the Twitter account for the agency tweeted that the Service NSW mobile phone application was currently suffering an outage.

We're aware of an issue affecting multiple Service NSW transactions and services. We're working to resolve this ASAP and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please note the Digital Driver License should still be available as a cached version. #servicensw pic.twitter.com/Dc95xB7ZnO — Service NSW (@ServiceNSW) March 11, 2021

The agency told people claiming to be locked out of their account on social media to hold tight while they try to fix the problem.

Users trying to access the app were unable to log in, instead being shown a prompt that “a problem has occurred” and directing them to try again later.

The Service NSW app has a variety of functions. It’s been used for compulsory QR code scanning to register customer contact details for hospitality and events venues.

It’s crucial to the digital drivers license program too: for showing a license, checking other people’s digital licenses to see if they’re genuine, and managing vehicle registrations and other license details.

The app also allows users to store their boat drivers license, responsible service of alcohol and responsible conduct of gambling competency cards, working with children check clearance and recreational fishing fees.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of stuff that depends on the Service NSW app working.

The app has previously suffered an outage that continued for multiple hours. And that’s not even the only issue that the NSW Government had with tech recently:

Last March, Premier Gladys Berejiklian referred people to the nsw.gov.au site for COVID-19 details which then crashed.

Of course, these things happen. The problem is when many different services rely on it. Also, when they keep happening, that’s an issue for users.

