The School for Good and Evil Adds Michelle Yeoh Because Paul Feig Loves Us and Wants Us to Be Happy

Courtney Enlow

Published 23 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:actors
Image: Paul Feig’s Twitter
Paul Feig’s upcoming adaptation of The School for Good and Evil has added two more intriguing and excellent cast members. Joining Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh. We have been blessed.

Fishburne will play the mysterious School Master. Yeoh will play Professor Anemone, an instructor at the School for Good specializing in Beautification. Fitting.

The movie is based on the bestselling series of the same name by Soman Chainani, which follows Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), two best friends at a magical school where students are trained to become fairytale villains and heroes.

For those aware of the storyline involving the School Master (it’s a love thing involving one of the lead characters and said lead characters are…younger than Fishburne, shall we say), worry not — Fishburne will be playing the School Master’s older form with the younger iteration played by a more age-appropriate actor.

