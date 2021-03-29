The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Obi-Wan TV Series Has Found Its Tremendous Cast

James Whitbrook

Published 8 hours ago: March 30, 2021 at 1:10 am -
Filed to:20th century fox films
The Obi-Wan TV Series Has Found Its Tremendous Cast
Obi-Wan and Anakin are back, albeit in very different ways since we last saw them on the big screen. (Image: Lucasfilm)
The next chapter of Lucasfilm’s plans for Disney+ is about to begin — taking us back to a broken friendship that changed the Star Wars galaxy forever. Now, as Obi-Wan Kenobi prepares to enter production, we officially know who’s joining prequel stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the streaming series.

To celebrate the show commencing filming in April, Disney+ has officially confirmed the full cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, “where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” the provided press release notes.

Alongside Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader for the first time since the prequel trilogy came to an end in 2005. Here’s the full cast, including previously rumoured stars like Indira Varma.

Image: Lucasfilm Image: Lucasfilm

Although character details were not released — beyond the obvious naming of just who McGregor and Christensen will play — highlights joining the cast include Marvel’s Eternal’s Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Queen’s Gambit’s O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Fast and Furious’s Sung Kang, who will almost certainly not be playing the Han Seoul-Oh we’d be more familiar with in this galaxy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will release on Disney+ at a currently undisclosed date.

