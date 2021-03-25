The Flash Movie Has Found a New Dad for Barry

Greg Nicotero has hopes for a Creature From the Black Lagoon remake. Spiral: From the Book of Saw has had its release date bumped up. The Man Who Fell to Earth’s cast expands. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale. To me, my Spoilers!

The Flash

Variety reports Office Space and The Conjuring star Ron Livingston has replaced Billy Crudup as Henry Allen in the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

The Creature From the Black Lagoon

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Greg Nicotero revealed he and Robert Rodriguez frequently “toy” with the idea of making a Creature from the Black Lagoon reboot together.

I think for any creature/monster kid, Creature from the Black Lagoon is the quintessential monster movie. I think Robert Rodriguez and I always talk about like, ‘Hey, man. Maybe we should co-direct a Creature from the Black Lagoon movie,’ because he and I have identical tastes. We love Jaws. We love The Thing. We love Escape from New York and Blade Runner. We toy with the idea of like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we remade Creature from the Black Lagoon? And I know they’ve been trying to do it forever, but, for me, that’s the quintessential Universal Monster movie.

Tokyo Ghost

THR reports Cary Fukunaga is attached to direct a film adaptation of Rick Remender and Sean Murphy’s comic book series, Tokyo Ghost, for Legendary. Set in 2089 “when humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality,” the story follows “peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who are working in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that will take them to the last tech-free country on Earth: the garden nation of Tokyo.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will now be released theatrically on May 14 — one week earlier than initially planned. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Hall

A deadly virus spreads through a hotel in the latest trailer for Hall, coming to VOD April 6.

Bats: The Awakening

Elsewhere, an alien virus turns the local bat population into humanoid monsters in the trailer for Bats: The Awakening.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Kaia Gerber has joined the cast of American Horror Story: Double Feature in a currently undisclosed role.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Meanwhile, Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson have joined the cast of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Harris will play Justin Falls, “a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds” while Simpson has been cast as Spencer Clay, “a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.” [/Film]

The Nevers

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for the pilot episode of The Nevers.

Series premiere. London, 1899. Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) work to protect their kind from widespread, deepening antipathy. Meanwhile, police inspector Frank Mundi (Ben Chaplin) investigates a string of murders at the hands of a reportedly Touched and highly dangerous serial killer named Maladie (Amy Manson). Written & directed by Joss Whedon.

Riverdale

Ruination arrives in the trailer for “The Pincushion Man” — next week’s mid-season finale of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew is irrepressibly horny in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Spell of the Burning Bride.”

Debris

Finally, Influx has designs on a new piece of alien technology in the synopsis for “Earthshine” — next week’s episode of Debris.

