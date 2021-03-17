The Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans in Australia

Thanks to upcoming NBN upgrades, up to 75 per cent of Australians will be able to get an NBN 1000 plan on FTTN, HFC, and FTTC connection types. That’s massive news, given most connections currently max out at 100Mbps.

Of course, those lucky enough to have FTTP or who have won the HFC lottery might already be able to get an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan.

Of course, some may be wondering why you’d want a plan faster than NBN 100. After all, NBN 100 is still very fast. There’s no single online activity that genuinely needs a plan faster than NBN 100, but a super high-speed plan could still be a great choice for anyone regularly downloading large files like new release games.

For example, it would take over an hour to download a 50GB or so game on an NBN 100 plan. This would drop to just seven minutes on an NBN 1000 plan. You could start a download, make a drink, and be ready to play not long after.

An NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan would also make sense for larger households with many demanding internet users. And of course, we’ll almost certainly see new technologies that rely on faster internet connections as they become more widely available.

Here’s a look at how download times compare between different speed NBN plans:

What’s the difference in download times? Download NBN 50 NBN 100 NBN 250 NBN 1000 Album (approx. 100MB) 16 sec 8 sec 3 sec 1 sec Photoshop (approx. 1GB) 3 min 1.5 min 34 sec 8 sec HD movie on iTunes (approx. 5GB) 14 min 7 min 3 min 42 sec New game (approx. 50GB) 2 hour, 20 min 1 hour, 10 min 29 min 7 min With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans around. Best NBN 1000 plans MyRepublic currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan around, billed at $99 per month for your first six months, and then $129 thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than the vast majority of NBN 1000 plans, which tend to retail for around $150 per month when you exclude promotional discounts. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps on NBN 1000 plans, which is very much the norm for this type of plan right now. Aussie Broadband and Superloop have pretty similar NBN 1000 offers going right now. If you use the promo code FAST30, you’ll get Aussie Broadband’s gigabit plan for $119 per month for your first six months and $149 per month thereafter. Aussie Broadband has yet to specify evening speeds for its NBN 1000 plans, but has previously suggested 250Mbps during peak hours is a reasonable expectation. Superloop is charging $119.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter for NBN 1000. The telco does however have a 3TB cap on this plan, after which you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps. Kogan also has its own NBN 1000 discount and is charging $134.90 per month for your first six months and then $148.90 per month thereafter. Kogan also reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. All FTTP NBN connections and at least 7% of HFC connections can get an NBN 1000 plan. Best NBN 250 plans If you’re after an NBN 250 plan, MATE is your cheapest option at $89 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. You can save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only mobile plan. These start at $20 per month with 8GB and are powered by the Telstra network. MATE reports typical evening speeds of 208Mbps on NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic has its own discount, billing $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter – the same as MATE. MyRepbulic’s evening speeds are just a tad slower however, measuring in at 200Mbps. Aussie Broadband is up next with the fastest NBN 250 plan out of any major provider, reporting typical evening speeds of 248Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $129 per month thereafter. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code FAST 30. Superloop is also worth considering, with an NBN 250 plan going for $99.95 for your first six months, and $119.95 per month thereafter. Supes reports typical evening speeds of 215Mbps on its NBN 250 plans. All FTTP NBN connections and at least 70% of HFC connections can get an NBN 250 plan. All HFC connections should be able to get an NBN 250 plan by June this year. READ MORE Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed NBN 100 plans And if you can’t get a plan faster than NBN 100, here’s a look at some of the fastest NBN 100 plans around right now. Telstra tops the charts with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, essentially making its NBN 100 plans congestion-free. Telstra is unsurprisingly your priciest option however. You’ll pay $100 per month for your six months, and $110 per month thereafter. Telstra will throw in a free three-month subscription to Binge for your troubles, however. The plan is contract-free, but you’ll need to pay a modem fee if you leave in your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per month for each month left in your term. Aussie Broadband is right behind, reporting typical evening speeds of 99Mbps. Aussie is currently running discounts on both its NBN 100 / 20 and NBN 100 / 40 plans, bringing them down to $89 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $99 per month for the NBN 100 / 20 plan after the discount runs out, or $109 per month on the NBN 100 / 40 plan. To get this pricing, use the promo code FAST10 for the NBN 100 / 20 plan, or FAST20 for the NBN 100 / 40 plan. The difference between these plans is upload speed. You’ll get 20Mbps of upload on the NBN 100 / 20 plan, or 40Mbps on the NBN 10 / 40 option. SpinTel, Superloop, and Optus all report typical evening speeds of 90Mbps on NBN 100 plans. SpinTel is your cheapest option, priced at $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Superloop follows at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. However, if your physical connection to the NBN is fast enough, Superloop will throw in a free upgrade to NBN 250 for your first six months. Lastly, Optus charges $95 per month for its NBN 100 plans. You’ll also need to pay $99 in upfront fees, and if you leave within your first 36 months, you’ll be hit with a prorated modem fee. This is equivalent to $7 multiplied by the number of months left in your three-year term. If you’re after a cheaper, fastish NBN 100 plan without promotional pricing, MATE is a good pick. $79 per month will get you typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.