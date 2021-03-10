The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Amazing DuckTales Reboot Will Live On (Briefly) as a Podcast

Rob Bricken

Published 21 hours ago: March 11, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Woo-oo! (Image: Disney)
Unfortunately, we won’t get much — just seven episodes — but after the still-heartbreaking announcement that season three would be the show’s last, I will take any additional minute I can get of DuckTales in any format.

Gizmodo is particularly delighted to reveal that Disney has announced This Duckberg Life, a parody of the public radio show This American Life. Hosted by Huey Duck (Danny Pudi), the podcast series will “highlight riveting stories from Duckburg” that are almost certainly going to be vastly comprised of DuckTales’ main cast. We also have the very first clip!

As you can hear, Beck Bennett is also returning as Launchpad McQuack, and the show’s stars, including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Ben Schwartz (Louie), Bobby Moynihan (Dewey), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle), and Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck) will be making audio appearances.

Noticeably missing from this list is Lin-Manuel Miranda as Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera, a.k.a GizmoDuck, but given that he devoted any part of his incredibly busy schedule providing his voice for DuckTales in the first place, I do not begrudge it of him if he sits this one out.

“This Duckberg Life” premieres on Monday, March 29, on Duckberg Public Radio… and wherever real-life podcasts are distributed.

