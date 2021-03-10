New Scenes From Zack Snyder’s Justice League Have Leaked

After many years of campaigning, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League. Although, for those who can’t wait any longer, more scenes from Justice League‘s Snyder cut have been leaked.

The Snyder cut leaked early

In case you missed it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League leaked early yesterday in an unfortunate mishap on HBO Max. Viewers settling down to watch Tom & Jerry were instead greeted by Snyder’s Justice League, more than a week before its planned release date.

HBO Max said in a statement: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.” However, users on Twitter claimed to see an hour of the film before it was taken down.

New scenes from Justice League are out in the open

Inevitably, now that parts of the Snyder cut have leaked, there are a few new scenes floating around the internet. For those trying to avoid spoilers, the time to turn back is now.

According to Comic Book Resources, a new scene appearing to replicate the Knightmare sequences from Batman vs Superman was leaked.

In the scene, Batman, Flash, Cyborg, Mera and Deathstroke confront Superman, who seems to be controlled by Darkseid. The Joker (Jared Leto) can also be seen laughing in the background. Batman then wakes up from this nightmare.

Some costume design changes for the heroes were also spotted in this scene but it’s unclear when exactly this takes place within the film.

It also seems Martian Manhunter will be making his long-rumoured appearance in the DCEU with his cameo scene from the Snyder cut also being leaked.

Warner Bros. has since removed these leaked scenes and images due to copyright infringement, but viewers who caught the scenes were able to give descriptions.

Twitter user @ThenDougSaid, who reported the Snyder cut HBO mixup initially, also claimed that the CGI of the film finally rivals that of Marvel and that the first hour is the best DC film they’ve ever seen. So that’s promising.

Last week, Zack Snyder himself also teased a bunch of new info about his upcoming cut, including its official 4-hour runtime. Whether or not the Snyder cut will be good, there sure will be a lot of it.

Aussies will be able to catch all 4 hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it’s released on Binge on March 18.