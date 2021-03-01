San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Will Remain a Virtual Event

Much like 2020, there’ll be no crush of excited San Diego Comic-Con fans piling into Hall H come July. However, there will be another round of [email protected] in July. And this is new: SDCC is hoping to hold another, smaller comic convention in November…in-person.

San Diego Comic-Con made the announcement, presumably with a heavy heart and a distressingly light wallet, on Twitter with the letter below. The financial hardship of losing a major source of income twice in the last year has shrunk the [email protected] event to just three days, spanning July 23-35. There are no other details about it or the November event, which should be noted is far from a certain thing.

If you had already registered for the show, it should come as no surprise Comic-Con just re-registered you for the 2022 show; you’ll have to contact them directly if you want a refund.

The statement reads in part: “While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are. As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming. Please continue to visit our website, comic-con.org, for official updated information as it becomes available.”

This is a bummer, but again, it’s not at all shocking. If you’re irate about this, assuage yourself with the utter certainty that no one wanted San Diego Comic-Con cancelled less than San Diego Comic-Con.