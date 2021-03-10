Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for March 18

Samsung’s last product launch was just two months ago, but it seems the Korean tech giant has enough shiny new devices to hold another Galaxy Unpacked event on March 18.

While Samsung’s official invite doesn’t tell us much, rumours has it new products will consist of a lineup of mid-range 5G phones, most likely a follow up to handsets like last year’s Galaxy A51.

With Samsung cutting prices by $200 on this year’s base flagship Galaxy S21, it will be interesting to see how aggressive Samsung will get when it comes to its next batch of 5G phones, considering the Galaxy A51 was Samsung’s most popular phone pretty much all of last year.

The moment of awesome we’ve all been waiting for: Unpacked, March 17, 2021. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/SvzP7ugttO — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 9, 2021

Additionally, I’m hoping Samsung offers wider support for mmWave 5G across its entire line of mid-range phones. With 5G coverage quickly expanding and people starting to commute and travel again, support for all the major flavours of 5G will become increasingly important as we move into 2022.

Currently, the Galaxy A lineup includes a price point for everyone: the $899 A71 5G, the $499 A51 and the $349 Galaxy A21.

But with not much else to go on, we’re going to have to wait until this next Unpacked event for more news. Stay tuned for additional updates on March 18 at 2 a.m. AEDT.