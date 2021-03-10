Pennytel’s Latest 18GB Deal Is One of the Cheapest on the Telstra Network

If you’re looking for a cheap, no-frills mobile plan and don’t chew through a mountain of data each month, you’ll be happy to hear that Pennytel has knocked 10% off its $25 plan for a limited time.

Originally $24.99 per month, the SIM-only plan is now $22.49 per month for the first six months, after which it goes back up to the standard price. It comes with 18GB of data, unlimited calls and texts within Australia and unlimited calls and texts to 15 other countries.

The offer is available until March 13, so best to get in quick if you’re keen on checking it out. It’s a WhistleOut exclusive, so the link on the widget above is the best place to access the deal. Sure, it seems like a small discount, but the deal makes it the cheapest of its kind with that amount of data on Telstra’s network.

For those not across Pennytel, the telco has no lock-in contracts or exit fees, extended support hours and runs on the Telstra network, so coverage shouldn’t be a concern. It’s a great option for those who are after an inexpensive mobile plan and already own a mobile phone. It goes without saying, but 18GB of mobile data at that price on the Telstra network is a pretty good deal.

At full price, you’re looking at around the same costs for the same amount of data from Mate and Woolies Mobile. If you really wanna kick it up a notch, for an extra $5, Nu Mobile offers 30GB of data for $30 per month.