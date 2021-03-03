Of Course Elon Musk Wants to Rename a Texan Town ‘Starbase’

It looks like Elon Musk has his sights set on his own town in Texas. The Tesla CEO tweeted on Wednesday morning about creating a city called ‘Starbase’ in Texas.

Elon Musk is all over Texas

SpaceX already has a significant presence in Texas, with a rocket testing site in McGregor as well as its launch facility at Boca Chica. And in 2020 Tesla announced plans to build a Gigafactory in Austin.

SpaceX and The Boring Company also have a ton of jobs currently going across the state. And if that wasn’t enough for you, Musk confirmed that he had moved to the state in December.

So with the CEO putting down some serious roots, it’s not particularly surprising that he’s looking to make even more of a mark.

Enter Starbase

On Wednesday Musk tweeted about creating his own SpaceX-linked city in Texas called ‘Starbase’.

“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” Musk said in a tweet.

He followed up with a second tweet that said, “From thence to Mars and hence the stars.”

According to Bloomberg, ‘Starbase’ is currently the aforementioned town of Boca Chica. The publication also stated that an unnamed SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” in late February about incorporating the community.

Bloomberg also said that Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said that a formal request was yet to be made by SpaceX.

“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Trevino said to the publication.

“They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so.”

Musk somewhat refuted this claim in a reply on Twitter.

“An area much larger than Boca Chica,” Musk said.

It’s unclear what the CEO means by this comment, but it could point to expansion. Boca Chica, formerly known as Kennedy Shores, is basically a village with a tiny population. Musk’s use of the word ‘city’ implies that there may be plans to rapidly expand the site.

Still, a tweet is just that. It will be interesting what actually comes out of this.