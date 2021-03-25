If You Don’t Need a Heap of Data, Here’s a Killer Mobile Plan for Under $15 a Month

When it comes to mobile plans that offer a heap of data, the Australian market is pretty spoilt for choice. However, these data heavy plans aren’t the right fit for everyone. What’s the point of paying for one of these big plans when you barely scratch the surface of your available data? That’s money that could be better spent elsewhere.

If you’re looking for a plan where you won’t be paying for excess data you barely use, Moose Mobile might have the solution you’re looking for. The telco is currently offering a new promotional SIM plan, which will give you 6GB of data for only $12.80 per month.

It’s a good option if you don’t need a data heavy plan, and don’t want to be paying for excess data you don’t use.

The pricing will last for the first 12 months you’re with Moose. After this period, the price will bump up to $15.80 per month. This plan is only available until March 31, so you’ve got less than a week to snap it up.

If you’re not familiar with Moose Mobile, the telco launched back in 2016 with a focus on offering mobile plans with great value. In 2020 they took home the Canstar Blue award for Outstanding Value (SIM-Only Mobile Plans).

Moose is powered by the Optus 4G Plus Network, which covers 99% of the Australian population.

What other cheap mobile plans are out there?

Most other budget mobile plans in the Australian market offer a max of 2GB data for $10, and 3GB or 4GB for around $15. When compared to these averages, Moose’s budget mobile plan offers some really great value, even when it’s at full price.

You can check out a range of cheap mobile plans in the table below: