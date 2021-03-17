Punch Stress in the Face With One of These Discounted Top-Rated Massagers

At the end of a long, stressful day, it’d be pretty nice to have someone at home waiting to give you a relaxing massage (especially if that person doesn’t constantly hound you to return the favour). The likelihood of someone giving you unlimited massages is pretty unlikely, so having access to battery-operated massagers can be a great solution.

You might carry stress tension in your neck, have poor circulation in your legs or constantly suffer from cramping hands – the list of body aches and pains is pretty endless. Whether you’re on your feet all day or spend hours hunched over a computer – there’s a massager out there for every kind of body ache. They’re pretty sophisticated as well, offering heating functions and deep-kneading settings. You’ll never have to beg for a back rub again and you’ll save a lot of money on expensive spa treatments.

Here are the top-rated (and currently discounted) massagers to get your hands on. Note, all discounts are applied at checkouts once ‘apply coupon’ has been ticked.

Using intelligent air pressure, this device is essentially reflexology for the acupressure points on your hand. By stimulating the reflex zones, the device helps to relieve hand strain and pressure which can aid in blood circulation and reduce soreness and tension. As far as massagers go, this one is pretty damn sophisticated.

Enjoy soothing heat therapy and 3 varied intensity levels while this device warms and relaxes your neck, shoulders and back. Fitted with 8 deep-kneading nodes and a bi-directional massager, it’s ideal for the elderly, office workers, gym recovery and stress-relief.

The beauty of this cordless massager is that you can use it anywhere. Choose from the kneading, tapping or acupuncture node and feel your neck stress disappear. Pop it on at the office, at home or whenever you feel neck tension coming on.

Living in the digital age, eye strain is something we’re probably all familiar with. Targeting the ocular and temple areas, this massage stimulates pressure points which work to relax you and improve the quality of your sleep (if you use it before bed). It’s also super lightweight and easily recharged so it’s great on-the-go.

The best thing about this massager is that you can use it on any body part you like. Whether it’s your feet, legs, neck, back, shoulders or arms – you can target any and all tension spots. Equipped with 5 different speed options and a heating function, it’s a great low-budget product that does the trick.

Your ultimate office companion has just arrived. This deep-kneading, vibrating, heat-therapy massage pad targets all areas of your back in one swift movement. All you have to do is secure it to your chair and enjoy a new level of relaxation.

This device looks a little intense but it’s an amazing way to target all areas of your legs and feet at once (especially if you’re prone to stiffness and sore muscles). Once you’ve strapped it on, choose from a calf, thigh and sole treatment that’ll work to improve circulation and relax the entire body. It’s the massager to end all massagers.