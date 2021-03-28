Marvel’s MODOK Picks Up a Few More Big Names

The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (aka MODOK) will be joined by a few more friends and foes when the Marvel stop-motion animated series makes its way to Hulu in the U.S. on May 21.

Patton Oswalt voices the titular supervillain from Marvel Comics in the adaptation and was already set to have a slew of famous voices along for the ridiculous ride; Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Sam Richardson, just to name a few. Well, during Comic-Con International’s WonderCon yesterday, co-creator Jordan Blum revealed there would be a few guest stars as well.

None other than Jon Hamm will be voicing Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg is Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion is Wonder Man, and Bill Hader playing two roles: Angar the Screamer and the Leader. Hamm even hopped on the panel to perform a few “pew-pews” — I’m sure we can expect that kind of energy in his time as Tony Stark.

In addition, the cast also debuted a new clip from the series showing off a bit more of the silliness you can expect (which you can watch above around 36:18).

The very adult-skewing MODOK premiers on Hulu in the U.S. on May 21. It’ll likely end up on Disney+/Star in Australia, but stay tuned for a confirmed release date.