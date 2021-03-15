The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Life Is Already Too Stressful, Let a Very Patient Lego Robot Build a House of Cards for You

Andrew Liszewski

Published 35 mins ago: March 16, 2021 at 2:11 am -
Filed to:arthur sacek
creative worksfilmshouse of cardslegolego educationlego houselego mindstormsrobot kitstechnology internetthe lego movieToys
Life Is Already Too Stressful, Let a Very Patient Lego Robot Build a House of Cards for You
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It’s inevitable that one day all of us will see our jobs taken over by automatons — the real question is whether we’ll be replaced by robots, or some elaborate and surprisingly capable Lego creation like Arthur Sacek created to build perfectly stacked structures made of playing cards.

Over the years we’ve shared some incredibly complex Lego contraptions, from machines that can solve a Rubik’s Cube in mere seconds, to a holiday assistant that gift wraps presents all by itself. Arthur Sacek’s latest creation ranks up there among the most impressive, even if all it’s doing is building a towering house of cards.

Using parts harvested mostly from Lego Education’s Spike Prime sets (which feature powered programmable components similar to those you’ll find in the Lego Robotics building sets) Sacek spent close to 200 hours working nights and weekends for five months designing and building not only the final machine but countless prototypes. Building Lego machines designed to work and interact with real-world objects is always challenging, but especially so when those objects are paper-thin playing cards that are tricky to handle and more inclined to obey the law of gravity than stand and balance on their edges.

Some of the parts used in this build include three Lego Spike Prime Hubs which serve as the brain and controller of the machine, two larger motors, eight medium-sized motors, three-colour sensors, and a force sensor. But don’t bother asking Sacek for more details in the YouTube comments because they have no intention of making or sharing building instructions given how complex the machine is.

If you don’t think you’ve got the Lego chops to build your own, just sit back and watch this relaxing timelapse of the robot doing its thing.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.