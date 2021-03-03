You Can Grab This Budget Lenovo Smart Tablet and Dock Bundle for $230

At this point in time, Apple have more or less become the go-to brand when it comes to tablets. While the various iPads aren’t bad products, the hefty price tags attached to them can give one pause. If you want a tablet that’s going to be used by the entire family, dropping a few hundred dollars on a piece of hardware that’s maybe going to get knocked around a bit might be a bit hard to justify – especially if you have young kids.

If you’re looking for a budget tablet that your whole family can use, but without a big price tag that might make you wince every time you see someone casually toss it onto the couch, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus isn’t a bad choice. It’s also currently on sale for $229, down from $349 – so you can save $120.

This tablet bundle also includes a smart dock, which can let you turn this tablet into the centrepiece of your home’s entertainment system. This dock has dual 3W speakers and also comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, built-in. Right out of the box it gives you hands-free voice control, which is perfect if you want to set up this Lenovo tablet to stream music or videos while you’re doing chores around the house or preparing a meal.

The Lenovo M10 tablet comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, with an octa-core processing power that can hit a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. Depending on how you’ll be using the Smart Tab, that’s not a huge amount of storage space. However, there’s a SD card slot so you’re able to expand its memory to 256GB. As its name suggests, the tablet’s screen is a full-HD (1920 x 1200) IPS display.

If you don’t have much use for the smart dock and just want the M10 FHD Smart Tab by itself, Amazon are selling a version of this Lenovo tablet with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage for $269, down from $369.

If you’re looking for a more budget option, Lenovo’s M10 HD tablet has also been discounted. Its usually $249, but you can grab this 10.1″ HD tablet for $190.61 and save yourself $58.39.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.